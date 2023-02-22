ODOT warns of wintry conditions on roads

SALEM, Ore. -- With snow, low temperatures, and high winds on the forecast across the state for the next few days, the Oregon Department of Transportation is warning travelers to be prepared.
Precipitation and low temperatures below freezing are expected in most of Oregon between February 23 and February 26. According to ODOT, valleys and other low-elevation areas will likely have less snow, but overnight temperatures will make roads icy. Many high-elevation areas already have packed snow and ice, with tire-chain restrictions in effect on most roadways.
ODOT strongly recommends slowing down and setting aside extra time for any travel. Travelers are advised to drive carefully, and be winter-ready with water, snacks, warm clothing, medications, and other essentials. Travelers should also keep an eye on the forecast, double-check their route, and try to stay on major highways and interstates. ODOT says back roads are not maintained during the winter.
ODOT says crews are out plowing and treating the roads, but some roads will be untreated for some time as they can’t be everywhere at once. ODOT asks travelers to give vehicles and crews extra space, and only stop to chain up tires in designated areas.