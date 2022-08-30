ODOT working to improve highway safety

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- With more that half a dozen fatal crashes in western Oregon over the weekend of August 26-28, officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation are undertaking projects to improve the safety of Oregon’s roadways and urging drivers to be cautious.

After several fatal crashes between August 26 and August 28 -- most happening on Highway 126 -- ODOT is urging everyone to be extra cautious while out on the road. Angela Beers-Seydell, an ODOT spokesperson, says they’re doing things like repainting the roads and adding passing lanes where they can in addition to other road safety projects. She says that even as the roads are being worked on, drivers need to do their part for their own safety and that of their fellow travelers.

“The more we can do to keep all of us safe on the road the better,” Beers-Seydell said. “And that includes things like pay total attention when you're on the road. Don't get distracted by the phone, by your drink, by other people in the car. Be aware of what's going on around you."

With Labor Day weekend approaching, Beers-Seydell says this advice is especially important with more people on the road. ODOT expects the number of travelers to approach or possibly surpass that of a normal holiday this year. In order to help some of the congestion, ODOT will be pausing most construction projects over Labor Day weekend. Beers-Seydell and ODOT hope that with increased vigilance from drivers and safer roads, residents can avoid tragic weekends like August 26-28.

“We take any crash very seriously because we know it changes the lives of the people involved, the people who see it, [and] our responders,” Beers-Seydell said. “The more we can do to keep everyone safe on the roads, the better.”