Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...


* WHAT...High temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high
heat risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

ODOT working to improve highway safety

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon highway

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- With more that half a dozen fatal crashes in western Oregon over the weekend of August 26-28, officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation are undertaking projects to improve the safety of Oregon’s roadways and urging drivers to be cautious.

After several fatal crashes between August 26 and August 28 -- most happening on Highway 126 -- ODOT is urging everyone to be extra cautious while out on the road. Angela Beers-Seydell, an ODOT spokesperson, says they’re doing things like repainting the roads and adding passing lanes where they can in addition to other road safety projects. She says that even as the roads are being worked on, drivers need to do their part for their own safety and that of their fellow travelers.

“The more we can do to keep all of us safe on the road the better,” Beers-Seydell said. “And that includes things like pay total attention when you're on the road. Don't get distracted by the phone, by your drink, by other people in the car. Be aware of what's going on around you."

With Labor Day weekend approaching, Beers-Seydell says this advice is especially important with more people on the road. ODOT expects the number of travelers to approach or possibly surpass that of a normal holiday this year. In order to help some of the congestion, ODOT will be pausing most construction projects over Labor Day weekend. Beers-Seydell and ODOT hope that with increased vigilance from drivers and safer roads, residents can avoid tragic weekends like August 26-28.

“We take any crash very seriously because we know it changes the lives of the people involved, the people who see it, [and] our responders,” Beers-Seydell said. “The more we can do to keep everyone safe on the roads, the better.”

 

