Officer injured responding to West Eugene stabbing, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A police officer was injured and a man was sent to the hospital to get a throwing star removed after a stabbing incident in West Eugene on Saturday.
According to Eugene police, officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing incident in the 600-block of Van Buren Street at 8:28 p.m. on September 16.
A man who lives in the neighborhood, identified by police as 54-year-old David Ivan Piccioni, was reported to have ran at a couple with a knife as they were returning home.
He allegedly chased the woman with a knife before she fled indoors. Police said Piccioni threw a handmade throwing star into the woman's partner, injuring him. The partner was taken to a hospital to get the star removed.
When officers arrived, police said, Piccioni came out of his house and onto his porch with knives in both hands. Officers' commands to drop the knives and that he was under arrest were ignored as he was yelling and singing.
Piccioni went in and out of his house multiple times, EPD said, picking up and dropping multiple types of weapons. A taser was deployed to try and incapacitate him, but it was not effective and he continued to disobey commands and pick up weapons. Police also attempted to subdue him by using pepperballs and 40 millimeter less lethal impact weapons.
Officers kept a vehicle between them and Piccioni, and at one point he picked up a brick and threw it at a police vehicle, police said. After that, he suddenly went toward police with a broom handle, allegedly holding it like a spear. Police responded by deploying a taser, which was successful in getting him to the ground.
As officers tried to take Piccioni into custody, he was able to hit two officers in the face with the broom handle, injuring one near his eye, according to police. Officers found additional weapons and knives on him when he was in custody.
Piccioni was taken by Eugene Springfield Fire to a local hospital for treatment. Once he is medically cleared, Eugene police said he will be taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, Resisting Arrest and Assault on a Public Safety Officer.