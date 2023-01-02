Officer-involved shooting ends chase in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. -- A chase that reportedly involved several law enforcement agencies ended near the Amtrak station in Albany after a suspect allegedly shot at a deputy.
According to police communications, the incident began between 11 a.m. and Noon on January 2. A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that he had been shot at, and several units responded to attempt to apprehend the suspected shooter, who seems to have fled the scene in a vehicle. Law Enforcement Officers from the BCSO, Oregon State Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Albany Police Department chased the subject from the area of Peoria Road and Highway 34, through Tangent on Highway 99, and finally ended at the Amtrak station in Albany just after Noon.
According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to help with the chase at about 11:45 a.m. OSP confirmed that the pursuit ended in Albany, and said troopers "were involved in an officer-involved shooting." OSP said no law enforcement officer was harmed during the incident, but the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
Emergency services and law enforcement units are reportedly present at the Amtrak station. Albany Police Department has advised residents to avoid the area of Pacific Boulevard near the train station as several roads have been closed due to the situation.
This is a developing situation. Oregon State Police said the Albany Police Department is investigating the incident, and will provide more information as the investigation proceeds. Stick with KEZI 9 News for more updates as details come to light.