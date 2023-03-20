Officer-involved shooting near Albany justified, Linn County D.A. says

ALBANY, Ore. -- The district attorney in Linn County ruled on Friday that an officer-involved shooting back in February was justified.

The fatal incident occurred on February 8 at Freeway Lakes Park, just outside Albany. Police said Julius Hamilton, 34, and his girlfriend had just broken up and he was suicidal. That morning, Hamilton had allegedly sent suicidal text messages to his ex-girlfriend, his mother and the mother of one of his children, according to the investigative findings of the Corvallis Police Department. According to the investigation, these people arrived to Freeway Lakes Park, followed shortly after by law enforcement from the Albany Police Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Office, to find Hamilton in the driver’s seat of his truck with a gun to his head. Police said that Hamilton’s ex-girlfriend was near the vehicle, and when police asked her to move to a safer location, Hamilton pointed his gun at the officers. At that point, police said two officers fired one shot each, with one fatally striking Hamilton in the head.

In accordance with policy, the officers who fired were put on leave and an outside agency, in this case the Corvallis Police Department, was brought in to investigate the shooting. The Linn County District Attorney said the investigative findings of Corvallis police showed that Hamilton was clearly threatening deadly force, and it was reasonable for officers on the scene to perceive his actions as an immediate and deadly threat. The D.A. said they defended themselves and bystanders as was their right and duty under the law.