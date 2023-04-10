Officer-involved shooting slows traffic on Interstate 5 in Salem, OSP reports

SALEM, Ore. – Law enforcement is investigating after an incident where an Oregon State Police trooper fired their weapon Monday morning, OSP said.
According to OSP, at about 8:42 a.m. on April 10, a trooper was involved in a “critical incident” on Interstate 5 near milepost 254 in Salem. OSP said the incident involved an officer-involved shooting, and that a suspect was deceased. State police said Salem Police Department is investigating the incident, and traffic in the area was impacted for several hours as the Oregon Department of Transportation closed the interstate to aid law enforcement’s activity.
According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, a man had walked away from a prison work crew in Salem near the location of the shooting that same morning. However, the DOC said the man was arrested in Salem at about 11:19 a.m. just north of the location of the shooting, and is back in custody.
Details are scarce as to the exact circumstance of the officer-involved shooting. Stick with KEZI for more information as it comes to light.