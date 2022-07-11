Officers seize drugs in Roseburg search warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County law enforcement made an arrest last Friday after finding drugs in a search.
The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says that on July 8 at about 3 p.m., detectives searched a residence on west Fairhaven Street in Roesburg. Officials say they found amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia related to drugs. Authorities say that nearly 5 grams of suspected heroin was seized in the search.
Police say Sixto Martinez, 35, was arrested on the scene. They say he was jailed and charged with unlawful possession of heroin and attempting to commit a felony.