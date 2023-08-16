Officials close forest campgrounds, trails for fire safety

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – As the Lookout and Bedrock Fires rage, forestry officials in the area are closing hiking trails and campgrounds to give firefighters space to work, keep people safe and reduce the risk of another fire starting.
Near the Lookout Fire, the closure order that was issued as the fire grew has been expanded for public and firefighter safety. The order closes several trailheads including the Buck Mountain Trailhead, Carpenter Mountain Trailhead, and Frissell Trailhead, as well as campgrounds and recreation sites including the Frissell Boat Launch, Lookout Campground, and Paradise Campground. A full list of closures can be found at the U.S. Forest Service’s website. USFS officials said this closure is not an evacuation order, but some recreation sites not included in the closure are included in an existing Level 3 evacuation notice.
The Siuslaw National Forest and Umpqua National Forest have also announced closures and public use restrictions to reduce the risk of fire. In both forests, All campfires are prohibited, even those in fire rings or fireplaces constructed by the USFS. Gas stoves are allowed, however. Smoking is also restricted to enclosed spaces and watercraft, and operating a combustion engine off-road is also prohibited. In the Siuslaw National Forest, several campgrounds including the Tillicum Beach Campground, Tahkenitch Campground, and Spinreel Campground, among many others, are closed. More information on what campgrounds are closed is available on the forest’s website.