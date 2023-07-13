Officials discuss future of J.H. Baxter contamination cleanup

EUGENE, Ore. – As cleanup continues near the J.H. Baxter plant in West Eugene, where toxic chemicals were found in neighboring yards, officials from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency held a public meeting to explain the future of the plant and the next steps for cleanup.

Back in January 2022, testing of soil at a West Eugene neighborhood found dangerously high levels of toxic dioxins in yards across the street from J.H. Baxter and Co.’s wood preserving facility. The plant itself stopped production shortly after the contaminated soils was found, after a long history of fines, lawsuits and reported environmental violations. The company is now on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for environmental quality violations.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, chances of increased cancer risk due to long-term exposures to dioxins from the plant are low, but children younger than six years old who came into contact with contaminated soil could be harmed.

On July 12, the Oregon DEQ and the EPA held a public meeting to explain to the community what would happen to the plant and what the next steps were for cleaning up the contamination. The DEQ said that of the 36 household yards they tested, 29 of them had hazardous levels of dioxins. Two of the tested yards had dioxin levels over 100 parts per trillion, and the DEQ said dioxin levels over 40 ppt can be hazardous. More sampling is planned to keep track of the dioxin levels.

After the elevated levels of dioxins were found, the EPA moved in to scrape the top layer of soil from seriously contaminated yards with heavy construction equipment. As for the J.H. Baxter plant itself, the EPA estimated there were more than 600,000 gallons of toxic chemicals still on the site that would have to be removed, analyzed and disposed of. As of July 13, the EPA is working to order J.H. Baxter to get rid of the chemicals, rather than spend taxpayer money cleaning it up themselves.

EPA officials spoke about long-term plans for the plant as well. The EPA is working to get the J.H. Baxter site on the National Priorities List, which would give EPA additional funding and full authority to do anything that has to be done to clean up the site. If the plant is designated as an NPL site, the EPA will be able to engage the community in the cleanup process and significantly reduce contaminants at the site. Currently, the EPA said they’re in the early stages of designating the plant as an NPL site, and they are conducting preliminary investigation.