Officials enact ban on swimming at Blue Pool after injuries

SISTERS, Ore. – Blue Pool at Tamolitch Falls has gained popularity over the past years, especially over social media, because of the natural pool’s crystal-clear water. However, those who hike up to the swimming hole to take a dip may soon no longer be able to do so.

After five people needed rescue over just five days at the pool, officials have begun the push to ban swimming in the area.

Officials said that what many people may not know before taking the trip to the pool is just how treacherous the scenic spot can be. The hike to the pool is approximately two miles in jagged terrain of lava rock and uneven surfaces, officials said.

The water itself can also be dangerous, as the water is so shockingly cold – around 38 degrees Fahrenheit – that it can nearly take your breath away. Take that in combination with cliff jumping, and unwary visitors are looking at serious accidents waiting to happen.

Darren Cross, ranger at the McKenzie River Ranger Station, said that a lot of the visitors come unprepared for the hike and do not realize how many people have gotten injured or have lost their lives as a result.

“The idea of losing swimming at the pool is for people’s safety," Cross said, "So they will go out there and take their photos, visit the site, but not necessarily be tempted to get in the water, and definitely not be tempted to jump off the cliff."

The swimming ban is not just to keep visitors safe, it was also established with first responders in mind. Rescues to the Tamolitch Falls area operate out of Linn County, where firefighters and search and rescue teams respond all the way from Sweet Home and Albany to accidents at Blue Pool.

Sweet Home firefighters said that when they head out to Blue Pool for rescues, it often takes crews one-and-a-half to two hours just to reach the patients. That, followed by the transportation back to safety, can wind up being an up to eight-hour rescue mission.

“It’s a cost to them [Linn County], and it’s also taking this very important asset to that community and bringing them up here all for some poor decisions that folks made at Blue Pool or the hike in where someone was unprepared for the hot weather, there’s no water, proper footwear is necessary – all those things that make a safe trip into Blue Pool,” Cross said.

Swimming accidents are also not the only injuries that need rescuing at Blue Pool. Dehydration and lack of stamina or failure to carefully watch one's step along the trail is also cause for concern.

Officials want the ban not to serve as a deterrent from visiting the area, but rather as a warning to stay smart and safe when navigating the trail and the pool.

“The only solution is education, and that people understand that this is not a beginner trail,” Cross said. “We’re doing our best to try and ensure the public is safe and reduce the impacts on our first responders.”

Cross said the swimming ban has been signed and approved, but it is unclear when exactly it will be implemented. Officials say it may come as early as the end of summer 2023 or possibly in summer 2024.