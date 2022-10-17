 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent
area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and
south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and
the Oakridge area.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving
air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather
fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Officials extend air quality warning as Cedar Creek Fire slowly diminishes

  • Updated
Oakridge during Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Despite favorable weather changes on the horizon, the Cedar Creek Fire continues to send smoke across Oregon, leading officials to extend a warning of hazardous air quality through Friday, October 21.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have extended an air quality advisory on October 17 warning of unhealthy air quality in Lane, Linn and Douglas Counties. Smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge is the impetus for this air quality warning. Officials say that due to improving conditions, several other counties that were part of the previous week’s air quality warning are no longer under an advisory. They also said, however, that conditions could change at any time and regions not currently under an advisory could see intermittent smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire or the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.

As of October 17, firefighting officials say the Cedar Creek Fire is burning over 125,600 acres just northwest of Oakridge. They say it is currently 45% contained. Officials say that a shift in weather conditions including more favorable winds, highs in the mid-70s, and higher humidity are expected to moderate burning in the short-term and help firefighters contain the blaze.

