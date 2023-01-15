Officials handling multiple break-ins on the coast, advise how to avoid them

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 16 ft at 11 seconds and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 17 seconds and west winds 10 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&