Officials handling multiple break-ins on the coast, advise how to avoid them

COOS COUNTY, Ore. -- Officials in Coos County have seen an uptick in car thefts and have some advise on how to keep your belongings safe.
Over the past several days, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office have received reports of purses, wallets and other items stolen out of several unattended vehicles in the Bastendorff beach day-use parking areas.
These areas include property owned by the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon State Parks, and Bastendorff County Park. Officials said Deputy Michael Smith who was working his Bureau of Land Management duties in the Bastendorff area became aware of these crimes and started investigating these vehicle thefts.
On January 14, 2023, at about 1:00 p.m., Deputy Smith was patrolling the Bastendorff Beach area trying to find leads related to the break-ins. Deputy Smith found and stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations on Bastendorff Road near Bastendorff Beach Campground.
The driver of the vehicle was issued several violation citations and the vehicle she had been driving was towed away. The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Joseph John Fuller, was found to have warrants out of Coos County and was placed under arrest.
During the traffic stop items stolen during a recent burglary of a residence were also found inside the vehicle and seized. Joseph was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked into the Jail on the outstanding warrants. Officials will continue to investigate this case.
While visiting the coast, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you to lock your vehicle before you leave, to take valuables wit you, and to park your vehicle in a visible area.