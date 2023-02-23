Officials investigate early morning car crash in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – Officials in Junction City are investigating the cause of an early morning car crash.
The crash happened at 3:56 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, along Highway 99 near Milliron Road. Oregon State Police said one vehicle was traveling north at about 60 miles per hour when it hit a patch of ice on the road and lost control. OSP said the car spun out and crossed into the opposing lane, where its rear was struck by another car.
According to reports, three people were sent to the hospital. One driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to Riverbend Hospital. Another driver and a passenger suffered minor to moderate injuries, and were also taken to Riverbend Hospital.
Junction City Fire sent out a tweet. It said to expect lengthy closures.