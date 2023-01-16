Officials locate missing Eugene man thanks to help from public

*Update: Eugene Police said Paul Allen was found Monday night along west 11th Avenue in Eugene.
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man last seen Monday.
Police said Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home located along Van Buren Street in Eugene on Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. He was last seen wearing the blue striped vest and blue hat pictured above.
His family said Allen suffers from conditions that would jeopardize his safety.
Allen commonly takes walks near Skinner Butte Park. His family have been searching the area but were unable to find him.
Allen’s family said he will not remember his address or phone numbers of family members, but he should remember his own name.
If anyone finds Allen, police say to call 911.