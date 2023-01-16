 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and
south winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 14 seconds and
south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 6 AM PST Wednesday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Officials locate missing Eugene man thanks to help from public

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing endangered man
Paul Bruce Allen, 75. Last seen Monday wearing this blue vest and blue hat.

*Update: Eugene Police said Paul Allen was found Monday night along west 11th Avenue in Eugene.

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man last seen Monday.

Police said Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home located along Van Buren Street in Eugene on Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. He was last seen wearing the blue striped vest and blue hat pictured above. 

His family said Allen suffers from conditions that would jeopardize his safety.

Missing endangered man

Allen commonly takes walks near Skinner Butte Park. His family have been searching the area but were unable to find him. 

Missing endangered man

Allen’s family said he will not remember his address or phone numbers of family members, but he should remember his own name.

If anyone finds Allen, police say to call 911.

