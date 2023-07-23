Officials, nearby residents talk about the effort to contain the Bedrock Fire

FALL CREEK, Ore. -- Fire crews are working hard to keep the Bedrock Fire from expanding.

Since igniting near the Bedrock Campground in the Willamette National Forest on the afternoon of July 22, firefighters with the United States Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry have been fighting the blaze. Fire Staff Officer Kevin Reese with Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management has been part of coordinating the firefighting effort.

"We've had resources out all night working the fire and we have resources out continuing today," Reese said.

According to officials, over 150 people have been sent out to fight the flames as resources have rotated in and out of the fire area. Dry weather conditions are perfect for the flames, but crews are working as fast as possible to contain them -- especially in an area with a history of wildfires.

"There have been a history of large scale fires in the past, from the late 20-teens and in 2020 and 2021," Reese said.

In nearby Lowell, some residents in the area like said the Bedrock Fire is nothing they have not seen before.

"It's not that surprising, like fire season we had a really big fire last year up in Oakridge so, it's not that surprising," said 17-year-old Lowell resident Annabelle, who has lived in the town for most of her life.

Ann Wopat from Pleasant Hill said she has seen her fair share of fire seasons as well, but those were in Seattle. Having moved to Oregon, she hoped the fire problem wouldn't follow her, but said there seems to be no escape from it.

"It is not my first fire season, it is my first time being here," Wopat said. "I have heard about the history of this area, but I was hoping it wouldn't happen this year."

Officials said, the chances of an evacuation are low, but it still remains a possibility if the flames expand. Annabelle, however, said she will not let the fire ruin her day.

"Yeah, it's upsetting but I'm trying to not like, let the fear dictate me," she said. "There's not much I can do about it. I know as long as people are safe, everything will be okay."

Fire officials are asking people to remain mindful of fire restrictions where they are at and to steer clear of the Bedrock Fire as much as possible.