Officials outline plan to fight monkeypox outbreak

EUGENE, Ore. -- The monkeypox outbreak in Oregon has reached 95 presumptive and confirmed cases according to the Oregon Health Authority, but officials say they have a plan to fight the disease despite vaccine shortages.
The OHA says the disease is spread only by extended skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals. Officials are asking those who are infected to isolate until the last lesion has scabbed over and come off, a process that may last up to four weeks. The OHA says that of the 95 cases in Oregon, 92 are men and three are women. Of those cases, 17 are in Lane County and just one is in Coos County.
Officials say testing is becoming more available throughout the state of Oregon, but it’s only recommended if an abnormal rash begins to appear. A vaccine is available, but many people will have to wait for some time to receive it. Katie Cox, the Executive Director of the Equi Institute, said the long wait time has had devastating consequences on some who were infected with the virus.
“Several people I've spoken to didn’t even know there was a vaccine available or how to access one,” Cox said. “I heard just yesterday from a community member that their friend, who is in a high-risk category and had confirmed exposure two weeks ago, was put on a very long waitlist and ended up contracting the virus before they were able to access the vaccine. This person is now at risk of losing their housing because they can’t work while they’re sick.”
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a new vaccination method that involves dividing the usual vaccine into fifths and administering the smaller dose between the layers of skin in order to stretch the limited supply. Despite this, as of right now officials are not recommending the general public get vaccinated. Instead, only those at high risk for getting the disease or those who are at risk for serious illness should pursue vaccination at this time.
OHA officials say 90% of monkeypox cases nationwide are men who have sex with other men. They add that although LGBTQ+ communities are most impacted from the virus, anyone can contract it. Officials are urging everyone to be aware of the risks posed by the virus.
“Most cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in gay and bisexual men or other men who have sex with men,” said Dean Sidelinger, an epidemiologist with the State of Oregon. “While this disease spreads not just among men and one sexual orientation doesn't make one more susceptible to the virus, the virus is circulating at higher levels among those communities and social groups.”
Authorities are not worried about the risk of the disease spreading in schools due to its need of prolonged skin-to-skin contact to transfer. Out of an abundance of caution, Oregon health officials are working with schools to formulate plans for an outbreak in the education system, although they do not expect it will be used.
The Oregon Health Authority has launched a website to answer several frequently asked questions about monkeypox.