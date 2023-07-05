Officials report less surrendered fireworks, more fireworks complaints

EUGENE, Ore. – Statistics provided by Eugene and Springfield fire and police officials showed a slight drop in illegal fireworks voluntarily turned in this year and a slight rise in complaint calls related to illegal fireworks use, police officials said.

Locals had the opportunity to turn in illegal fireworks without being cited on July 1 and July 2 at Eugene and Springfield fire stations, officials said. The Metro Explosives Disposal Unit collected about 240 pounds of fireworks this year, according to Eugene police officials. Police said this year’s collection was slightly down from 245 pounds collected in 2022.

Calls from the public complaining about illegal fireworks use rose slightly, however, with 185 calls recorded between 8 p.m. on July 4 and 2 a.m. on July 5, police officials said. Eugene police officials said that in 2022 a total of 131 calls were recorded at the dispatch center. This year marked the most calls received in the past seven years, with a low of 40 calls in 2019, authorities said.

Eugene’s city council voted in 2022 to ban fireworks within the city limits due to fire danger risk and their impact on people and pets, police said.