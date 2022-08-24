Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million.
The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
The state and the team are prepared to pay $17.5 million. At the most recent meeting, the board discussed two fundraising options. The first is to raise Eugene's Transient Room Tax, a cost associate with hotels, motels and other tourism-related rentals.
The second option is to raise the car rental tax in the area.
Officials said an announcement on those changes could come as soon as September 13th.
Prior to their presentation, community members had a chance to give their feedback on project. Many of the comments were in favor of the project.
"[My friends] all loved Civic [Stadium], but one of the things they loved is to have a gathering spot in the middle of the summer where they can meet with friends neighbors and the rest of the community to enjoy a wonderful evening together," said Dennis Hebert. "I think we have a great opportunity right now to put that back into the works in a different neighborhood."
Others expressed concerns about how quickly things seem to be moving. One woman said she'd like more time to explore other options.
"This push to get the process going is not really taking into account the feeling of the neighbors in the area," said Lorraine Boose. "It's a lot I think to have in our little neighborhood. I'd rather see housing there."
Despite concerns from some, state and county officials appear to be full steam ahead with the project.
The Emeralds have to be out of PK Park by 2024.