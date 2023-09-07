Officials say state paid time off program rollout going well in first week of benefits

SALEM, Ore. – Managers of the Paid Leave Oregon program said “rollout is going well” in an update Thursday, as people started taking paid time off under the program earlier in the week.
According to the Oregon Employment Department, as of September 3 – the day people could start taking paid leave -- they had received 10,222 applications, with 1,820 of those applications approved to receive benefits.
Paid Leave Oregon, established by the Oregon Legislature in 2019, provides workers up to 12 weeks of guaranteed paid time off from work to take care of their familial, medical or safety needs. Applicable reasons for requesting leave include welcoming a new child to a family, dealing with a long-term illness or taking care of oneself after surviving a serious crime like sexual assault or stalking.
The program has been taking applications since August 14, and managers expect the first round of payments to go out around September 13.
Paid Leave Oregon is funded by employee paycheck deductions and employer contributions. Workers can apply for paid time off through the program’s website, which requires people to upload documents and other supporting materials as evidence they qualify for the leave.
Program Director Karen Madden Humelbaugh said people not uploading that proper evidence has slowed down the processing of a chunk of claims.
“We really want to emphasize that people should go to our employee toolkit on our website and review the checklist and the employee guidebook so that they're prepared with the correct documents when they apply for benefits,” she said.
Employers are also a big part of the application process. Humelbaugh said when an application comes through, employers need to respond in a timely manner so the state can get the process rolling. But even if an employer does not reply, a claim will continue to move forward.
Program managers acknowledge the length of some leave requests being made in the program’s infancy are longer than initially forecast, but they are closely watching the applications coming in and keeping an eye out for any trends.
“This is exactly why we want to keep an eye on all those data points--whether it be the amount of wages going out, the amount of time people are applying for and then the actual just numbers of claims we're getting,” Humelbaugh said. “And we are looking at that literally on the daily basis so that make sure we can see when those trends emerge -- it's just a little early right now.”
She said they are sharing data with their advisory committee and legislators to talk about any possible changes the program might need, but lawmakers would ultimately be responsible for changing the law governing the program.
When asked for their opinion, many Springfield residents said the program makes accessible the time off they need for themselves or those they care for. They also said they could see themselves using the program if they really needed it.
“Absolutely,” said Springfield resident Lynn Hecker “If a major surgery came up, or family member became ill, absolutely. It'd be more than a help. It'd be a blessing because you don't have to worry, ‘How am I going to balance my job, how am I gonna balance everything?’”
On the other hand, one person who did not wish to be named expressed concern about the long-term viability of the program, and was critical of the fact people have to pay into the program regardless of whether or not they use the benefits.
Paid Leave Oregon’s website has more information on the benefits people are entitled to and how they can be applied for.