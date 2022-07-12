Officials searching for funds to make Beltline improvements

EUGENE, Ore. -- The stretch of Beltline Highway between River Road and Coburg Road is routinely a traffic nightmare during peak travel times.
Officials with the City of Eugene and ODOT have a plan to make the road safer, but a lack of funding seems to be stopping them in their tracks.
The planned Arterial Bridge is just one part of the Beltline Facility Plan and will run parallel with the Beltline bridge. It would cross the river and connect Green Acres Road to the Santa Clara area. ODOT spokesperson Angela Beers-Seydel said the bridge would make the area safer and easier to travel for the roughly 17,000 drivers that pass through each day.
"Beltline highway is a very busy part of the Eugene transportation system, and we want to meet the need of the community. It was built in the 60s, and it's one of the most congested places we have," Beers-Seydel said.
She said the bridge is a priority because that is a highly congested area. She said they're working very closely with the city of Eugene to come up with the funding.
"It's not a quick process, unfortunately, because you do have to do things like acquire the property, and you can't do that until you look at the need and the funding available. So you build it accordingly, and you need to have the funds available to do it right," Beers-Seydel said.
Beers-Seydel added the existing Beltline bridge is 60 years old, and this new bridge and the overall plan would bring much-needed improvements to the area. But she said if and when they do receive funding, it could be a few years before they can begin the actual work.
For some Eugene residents like David Wilson, he said the bridge would be an excellent addition to an area desperately needing upgrades.
"Even when it's not rush hour traffic, it still seems like there's a huge back up there, and you're expecting to see an accident when you are going through there, and you never see anything," Wilson said. "It's just because nobody knows how to merge. Some don't know the area, so there's always a backup."
But for other residents like Chip Black, he's not sure adding a bridge will fix the traffic flow.
"Beltline is so congested right now, and I'm not sure a new bridge is needed," Black said. "I don't know if it would help or hurt the area."