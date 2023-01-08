Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
Taylor is described as a white male adult, is about 5’09” tall and weighs about 165lbs. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket and blue jeans. He is also hard of hearing.
A man similar to Taylor’s description was sighted in the Whitaker Creek area earlier Sunday. It is not confirmed if the male sighted was actually Taylor.
Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150.