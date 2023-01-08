 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING UNTIL 7 PM PST SUNDAY EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING FROM 7 PM SUNDAY EVENING TO 10 AM PST
MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt, with gusts up to 35 kt into
early Sunday evening. Then winds becoming southeast 10 to 20 kt.
But, later Monday morning, winds turn south at 20 to 30 kt, with
gusts to 35 kt. Seas mostly 13 to 16 ft tonight, then easing
back to 12 ft overnight. But, seas build again on Monday, back
to 14 to 17 ft by afternoon.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. Gale
Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

  • Updated
  • 0
83-year-old Clarence 'Chuck' Taylor

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. 

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’.  Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night. 

Taylor is described as a white male adult, is about 5’09” tall and weighs about 165lbs.  He has brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard.  He was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket and blue jeans.  He is also hard of hearing. 

A man similar to Taylor’s description was sighted in the Whitaker Creek area earlier Sunday.  It is not confirmed if the male sighted was actually Taylor. 

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150. 

 

