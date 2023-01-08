Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING UNTIL 7 PM PST SUNDAY EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING FROM 7 PM SUNDAY EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt, with gusts up to 35 kt into early Sunday evening. Then winds becoming southeast 10 to 20 kt. But, later Monday morning, winds turn south at 20 to 30 kt, with gusts to 35 kt. Seas mostly 13 to 16 ft tonight, then easing back to 12 ft overnight. But, seas build again on Monday, back to 14 to 17 ft by afternoon. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from shore out 10 nm. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&