Officials seek help finding cause of Bedrock Fire as it grows past 6,100 acres

LOWELL, Ore. – As the Bedrock Fire continues to burn thousands of acres in rugged terrain near Fall Creek, forest service officials are asking for help from the public to determine the fire’s cause even as they work to put it out.
The U.S. Forest Service reported on Wednesday, July 26, that firefighting helicopters and planes returned to dropping water on the fire after smoky conditions on Tuesday prevented their use. On the ground, firefighters are working to establish fire lines along ridgelines between Little Cowhorn Mountain and Fawn Peak, and are considering using firelines left over from past fires such as the Cedar Creek Fire to contain the current one. Although firefighting efforts continue, fire officials like Fire Behavior Analyst Dean Warner said the fire has been more active than expected for late July.
“Fuels are abnormally dry for this time of the season due to drought,” Warner said. “Drier fuels take less energy to ignite, and burn more rapidly and intensely than wetter fuels.”
Forest officials said the fire is currently burning about 6,161 acres. Smoke from the fire is spreading in to central Oregon, affecting air quality as far east as Bend. Weather conditions are expected to be hot and dry, which may exacerbate the fire’s spread.
As the fire continues to burn, the cause is still being investigated. The U.S. Forest Service is asking members of the public to send them any information, photos, or videos they might have of the area from July 22, when the fire started. Investigators are looking for any information that might help them determine the cause of the fire, and are reminding area residents to practice fire safety when they are out in Oregon’s wilderness. Anyone with information is asked to email the U.S. Forest Service’s tip line with photos, videos ore anything else that might help investigators.