 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to
15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt increasing to 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt Tuesday afternoon expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Officials seeking public’s help in locating missing Eugene man

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing endangered man
Paul Bruce Allen, 75. Last seen Monday wearing this blue vest and blue hat.

*Update: Eugene Police said Paul Allen was found Monday night along W. 11th Avenue in Eugene.

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man last seen Monday.

Police said Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home located along Van Buren Street in Eugene on Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. He was last seen wearing the blue striped vest and blue hat pictured above. 

His family said Allen suffers from memory loss and other physical conditions. He also has trouble with his speech and may appear intoxicated due to his difficulty with forming sentences. 

Missing endangered man

Allen commonly takes walks near Skinner Butte Park. His family have been searching the area but were unable to find him. 

Missing endangered man

Allen’s family said he will not remember his address or phone numbers of family members, but he should remember his own name.

If anyone finds Allen, police say to call 911.

Tags

Recommended for you