Officials speak out on Coos County's move to repeal Measure 110

COQUILLE, Ore. – Three years after Measure 110 was passed by voters, reducing penalties for drug charges and effectively decriminalizing drug possession in Oregon, many are questioning its effectiveness in reducing crime and improving public health. Now, officials in Coos County are beginning the process to try and get the measure repealed.

The Coos County Board of Commissioners and Coos County Sheriff signed a resolution to repeal Measure 110 on August 15. In the resolution, county commissioners said Measure 110 has failed to follow through with its promise of reducing crime and improve public safety, and has in fact led to increased incidents of crime and overdose deaths. The resolution said overdose deaths in Oregon nearly doubled in 2021 after Measure 110 went into effect, and that more than three-fifths of drug-related tickets filed in Oregon’s court system have resulted in the recipient failing to pay and facing no further penalties.

The resolution stated that Measure 110 has reduced the deterrent of drug laws, leading to increased drug use which has itself led to a host of problems including:

• Increased public health issues such as HIV, Hepatitis C, syphilis and mental health problems.

• An increase in property crimes, domestic crimes, and drug trafficking. The resolution claims Measure 110 has made Oregon a destination for drug users from other states, as well as foreign drug trafficking operations.

• A decrease in drug users entering treatment, and an increase in the difficulty of sending drug users to treatment.

• Greater difficulty in hiring law enforcement officers and court personnel who would help prosecute drug crimes.

• An increase in unauthorized camping and public littering.

The resolution calls on the Oregon Legislature to take all necessary actions to repeal Measure 110. While the resolution does not immediately change any drug laws, it does begin the democratic process to repeal Measure 110 in Coos County and may lead to other parts of Oregon adopting similar resolutions.

Officials in Coos County like Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio, believe Measure 110 has led to a lot of "unintended consequences," among them being an increase in crime from people outside the state coming to Oregon to get their hands on drugs.

Fabrizio said, "The people who have already been addicted and who are victims of this failed experiment, they're going to have a hard time overcoming their fate."

They are also skeptical of how many people are actually getting help from the drug treatment groups after the measure passed. District Attorney Paul Frasier said his office is currently reviewing the deaths of a pair of toddlers from drug intoxication. Frasier fears that with possession only being a violation, some irresponsible parents aren't even hiding the drugs from their kids.

"In order to get it to where it was intended to do, there needs to be a major overhaul," he said. "And in some cases, sometimes it's better to just start from scratch."

Another concern expressed by officials is that the measure hasn't done enough to encourage people to seek treatment. The people at Bay Area First Step like Paul Gonzalez and Theresa Keys, however, said this was an issue long before the measure ever went into effect.

Gonzalez said, "I know from me personally when I was out there using, and running and gunning, the thought of going to jail did not deter me from abusing drugs or committing crimes. So I don't think that would really have an impact."

Both Keys and Gonzalez have had their own battles with substances in the past. According to them the measure has allowed First Step to access a number of resources, this has led to new center and increased staffing. They and others fear what will happen if that funding is cut with a repeal. First Step feels a better option would be to reform the measure and allow the public to see the good it's doing.

Executive Director Steve Sanden said, "I think public awareness is important, I think they need to know that, I think the public needs to know that. Maybe it could've been implemented a little better and then they need to know about results, what's changed, what's happening. And that's why I appreciate this opportunity to talk about it."

Commissioner Bob Main plans to send the resolution to all other counties in the state.