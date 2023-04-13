Officials to clean up trash-covered island in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. -- An island in the Willamette River that is covered in litter is the subject of an emergency clean-up operation to be undertaken Friday morning, officials with several organizations announced.
Emergency cleanup operations for an island in the Willamette River near the Owosso Footbridge in Eugene are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on April 14. Officials said the operation will be a coordinated effort between the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, City of Eugene Parks and Open Spaces, Eugene Springfield Fire, and Willamette Riverkeeper. Officials said the operation is being undertaken so that high waters don’t flood the island and carry the trash further downstream.
According to officials, camping restrictions in Eugene were lifted om early 2021 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said this led to significant environmental damage to areas around the Willamette River in Eugene and Springfield, which has been exacerbated by lack of enforcement from both public and private landowners. The Willamette River island is one such area harmed by camping; officials said the island and all the trash on it may disappear under water if another rainstorm passes over the area.