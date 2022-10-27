Officials warn of new risks as rains stifle wildfires

SALEM, Ore. -- Rain has finally returned to Oregon after a dry September and October. It’s been a big help in stopping fires like the Cedar Creek Fire, but officials say too much rain can also be a bad thing, especially in heavily-burned areas.
Forest and emergency officials have said the summer’s fires were relatively easy to spot and avoid compared to previous years. However, in the aftermath of those fires, landscape and ground conditions have changed. This can lead to natural disasters such as flash flooding, debris flow, and landslides. Those events are tougher to prepare for than a wildfire, and Oregon emergency officials say caution should be exercised when headed to an area near a fire site.
Officials like Stan Thomas, the deputy director of Oregon Emergency Management, say it’s best to do your research before going out to a certain area, and to be aware of your surroundings and have multiple escape routes planned to get you and your family out safe in the event of disaster.
“The biggest thing you can do is understand the environment in which you live,” Thomas said. “Build kits according to that environment in which you live. And have those communications planned, because if emergency management authorities in local communities issue a warning to evacuate that literally can be at a moment's notice and it likely would be a life safety evacuation.”
Officials advise Oregonians to be aware of risk factors such as road conditions, and be on the lookout for leaning trees. If streams or creeks suddenly turn muddy or trees can be heard cracking, those are both signs of landslides. Embankments along roads can fail, sending rock and debris onto the roadway. Emergency officials suggest signing up for emergency alerts and keeping an eye on the weather forecast to know if there is a flood warning in the area. Officials also say houses and vehicles should be prepared with emergency kits, and families should have enough supplies for at least two weeks after a disaster.