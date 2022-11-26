Officials warn of power outage in Corvallis area

Updated: Power is restored.
CORVALLIS, Ore.- According to officials, there is a major power outage in the Corvallis area.
In a post made on their Twitter page, Oregon State University officials said the following:
Corvallis area power outage has occurred. Most of Corvallis campus without power. Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium. Stay tuned for social media updates on football game impacts.
According to 'Pacific Power', they expect power to be restored by about 11:30 a.m. According to their website, the cause is a 'substation problem.'
This is a developing situation. Be sure to stay with KEZI 9 News for the latest.