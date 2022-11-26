Officials warn of power outage in Corvallis area

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 12 seconds and northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until midnight PST Monday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&