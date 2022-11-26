 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST
MONDAY NIGHT...


* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 12 seconds and northwest winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Officials warn of power outage in Corvallis area

  • Updated
  • 0

Updated: Power is restored.

CORVALLIS, Ore.- According to officials, there is a major power outage in the Corvallis area. 

In a post made on their Twitter page, Oregon State University officials said the following:

Tweet from Oregon State University

Corvallis area power outage has occurred. Most of Corvallis campus without power. Power has been restored to only Reser Stadium. Stay tuned for social media updates on football game impacts.

According to 'Pacific Power', they expect power to be restored by about 11:30 a.m. According to their website, the cause is a 'substation problem.'

This is a developing situation. Be sure to stay with KEZI 9 News for the latest. 

 

Recommended for you