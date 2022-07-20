Officials weigh in on Oregonn22 crowds and business impact

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the World Athletics Championships continue, fans are coming in and out of Hayward and exploring Eugene.
Andy Vobora with Travel Lane County said visitor numbers are where they had hoped they would be heading into the World Athletics Championships.
"The number of people here in town was as expected," Vobora said. "The hotels are full, the Airbnbs are full, and so there are tens of thousands of visitors here."
Vobora said there was some confusion in the initial numbers that were predicted.
"What happened, I think, around this 100,000 and 200,000 is really the number of tickets sold. Because there's 10 days, lots of people going to each of those sessions, and so there was some confusion around that. But we are thrilled with all the visitors here," Vobora said.
Vobora said by the end of last year, there were already over 100,000 tickets sold. However, he said tickets are still available.
"They are getting few and far between on some of these evening sessions," Vobora said. "I think everyone has been really pleased with the attendance at the evening sessions. We do know that the morning sessions are going to be a little more lightly attended, and that's because people typically don't go to all the events, and it gives them more time to go out and explore lane county."
Jessica Gabriel with the World Athletics Championships stated, "We are so thrilled about the excitement and atmosphere at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Evening sessions have been absolutely packed, with most of our inventory sold through. Many of the morning sessions have been even better than we expected. We are excited at the number of fans, who represent nearly 40 countries and all 50 states, who are coming out to the first World Athletics Championships on U.S. soil. The number of people in the area, including athletes, media, broadcasters, and international guests, is certainly adding to the energy surrounding the event."
Many visitors said they are enjoying their time in Eugene. Australian residents John Sheehan and Jeff Nicholson traveled over 30 hours to watch the games and said their long trek over was very much worth it.
"We are meeting just the nicest people; you guys are great hosts; it's just been fabulous," Nicholson said. "I just want to think the people of Eugene; it's outstanding you guys know how to put on a show."
They've been soaking up all Eugene has to offer, hitting up different places around town.
"We go into local coffee shops and restaurants; it's been wonderful," Sheehan said. "We are definitely spending our money."
Oregon22 is also expected to bring in millions of dollars for the local economy.
Nicole Desch, Business & Talent Engagement Director for the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce, said sales have varied across town.
"We've had a lot of businesses that are super, super busy and then some that haven't seen as much foot traffic as they had hoped," Desch said. "But overall, people have really enjoyed the event."
Joe Jensen, the owner of the Wild Duck Café, said their sales are up from what they initially expected.
"This has been the hub for track coaches, track fans, and of course, many of the athletes," Jensen said.
Jensen said they've been serving hundreds of guests every night. Something they've been preparing for, for months.
"About two hours before the gate, things will load up, and of course, when the gate lets out, we will be full until 1:30 a.m. or 2 a.m.," Jensen said.
Jensen said there's nothing like seeing everyone from all over the world have a good time together.
Richard Rothschild came in from Illinois and said his time in Eugene has been worthwhile.
"Wonderful seeing people from all over the world, and it's just an enriching experience on so many levels," Rothschild said.
He likes to travel for large sporting events and said the fans packing the stands at Oregon22 are some of the most passionate he's seen.
"It's a very knowledgeable crowd; you'll pick up bits of information of fans talking about a track event that happened back in the 1960s or some high school state championship," Rothschild said.