Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 99. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to
low 70s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Possible near record warm lows will not give much relief
overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

OHA confirms child case of monkeypox

Monkeypox colorized

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed a case of monkeypox in an Oregon child.

The OHA says the case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was confirmed last month. Officials stress that the child did not get the virus at school, child care or another community setting. Furthermore, the OHA is not disclosing the child’s sex, age, county of residence or what their connection is to the adult case to protect patient confidentiality.

OHA officials said that monkey pox is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which may occur during caregiving from a parent to a child or in household settings where individuals are in extended contact with each other.

The OHA says this case is one of 116 presumptive and confirmed monkeypox cases in the state of Oregon. Officials acknowledge the concerns of parents about monkeypox with the start of the new school year approaching, but say the risk of monkeypox spreading in school systems is low because it requires extended physical contact with infected persons. The OHA says parents should keep kids home if they get sick or develop symptoms.

