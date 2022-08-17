OHA confirms child case of monkeypox

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed a case of monkeypox in an Oregon child.
The OHA says the case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was confirmed last month. Officials stress that the child did not get the virus at school, child care or another community setting. Furthermore, the OHA is not disclosing the child’s sex, age, county of residence or what their connection is to the adult case to protect patient confidentiality.
OHA officials said that monkey pox is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which may occur during caregiving from a parent to a child or in household settings where individuals are in extended contact with each other.
The OHA says this case is one of 116 presumptive and confirmed monkeypox cases in the state of Oregon. Officials acknowledge the concerns of parents about monkeypox with the start of the new school year approaching, but say the risk of monkeypox spreading in school systems is low because it requires extended physical contact with infected persons. The OHA says parents should keep kids home if they get sick or develop symptoms.