OHA investigating Salmonella cases linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating multiple cases of Salmonella that have been linked to cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s.

OHA officials said they found at least four cases of Salmonella in individuals who bought raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s in the Pacific Northwest. None of the cases were hospitalized and no deaths have been reported, but the OHA warns that elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. Efforts to trace the source of the outbreak are ongoing, OHA said.

"People should contact a health care provider if they believe they’ve had symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, after eating raw cookie dough," said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the OHA Public Health Division. "It’s important to remember, though, that most people with salmonellosis will recover without needing medical care or antibiotics."

Meanwhile, the CDC said the outbreak has caused a total of 18 people in six states to get sick. Two of those people have reportedly been hospitalized, and Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling the dough.

The OHA refused elaborate on where the cases of Salmonella in Oregon were detected.