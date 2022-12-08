OHA officials urge precautions and warn of hospitalizations

EUGENE, Ore. -- Many hospitals and emergency centers are overwhelmed with the number of people showing up at their doors.
Some officials say over the past few weeks, in the middle of a surge of respiratory virus cases, they've had to think creatively on how they plan to treat patients, particularly children who are most at risk of getting respiratory viruses. Health officials want people to take more responsibility over their health and their families.
Dr. Wendy Hasson, a medical director and specialist in pediatrics in Portland says, “We have dealt with respiratory surges every single season, every single year, but this operating above capacity really is historic and new.”
According to health officials, the number of children being admitted to hospitals has increased drastically. It's why they're once again asking for your help to keep hospitals from becoming too strained, by doing what you can to prevent illness.
“Anything you can do to keep your child out of a crowded indoor area will help protect your child and the resources of the community,” said Dr. Hasson.
At this time, health officials are urging people to wear masks again. It's no mask mandate like during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's recommended for those at high risk, in crowded situations.
"Wear a mask," said Dr. Ray Moreno, an emergency medicine specialist in Portland. "All of us know masks work. How do we know this? When we look over these past few years with very strict masking we didn't see much influenza in our community, we didn't see much RSV. So masks really work to protect us all from these respiratory illnesses."
Officials stressed the need for people to get immunized as soon as possible. Even if you haven't received your flu vaccine, it's not too late, and the current vaccine has proven to be a good match for this year's strain.
Dr. Hasson says, "I have not admitted a single patient who has received a flu vaccine. Flu vaccines work, they keep kids out of the hospital. I cannot stress this enough, if you have been on the fence of getting a flu vaccine. now is the time to get one immediately to keep your child out of the hospital."
Hospitals have long had issues with staffing many emergency centers in Oregon and are thankful for Governor Kate Brown's order that will provide more resources during the crisis, including volunteer healthcare workers. Many facilities have been operating under tons of pressure for weeks now.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, a health officer with the Oregon Health Authority, says, “OHA has helped hospitals bring in additional staff and healthcare providers from out-of-state to help ease Oregon's hospital capacity issues. We expect more than a hundred contract nurses and respiratory therapists to be in place in the next week.”
Health officials want individuals with less serious conditions to stay at home and treat themselves, allowing healthcare workers to treat patients in emergency rooms where they are swamped with patients.