OHA prepares to implement Psilocybin Services Act with new administrative rules

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING LATER THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY... ...STORM WARNING HAS ENDED... * WHAT...West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt this evening, with gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually ease back to 15 to 25 kt overnight. Seas 25 to 28 ft this evening will subside overnight, down to around 18 to 20 ft by 6 am Wednesday. Dominant period of 15 seconds will continue. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence, from shore out 60 nm. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&