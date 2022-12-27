OHA prepares to implement Psilocybin Services Act with new administrative rules

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Oregon...

Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Central Willamette Valley
zone.

Marys River near Philomath affecting South Willamette Valley zone.

S Yamhill River at McMinnville affecting Central Willamette
Valley zone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 745 AM PST.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Marys River near Philomath.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...Above 20.0 feet, expect widespread low land and
agricultural flooding. Numerous roads along the Marys are
affected, and some structures near the river may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING LATER THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY...
...STORM WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt this evening, with
gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually ease back to 15 to 25 kt
overnight. Seas 25 to 28 ft this evening will subside overnight,
down to around 18 to 20 ft by 6 am Wednesday. Dominant period of
15 seconds will continue.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence, from
shore out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

OHA prepares to implement Psilocybin Services Act with new administrative rules

  • Updated
Psilocybin 'shows promise' as mental health therapy, Oregon board concludes

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch regulations surrounding psilocybin services.

OHA officials said these new rules were informed by public comments. The rules will implement Ballot Measure 109, and the Oregon Psilocybin Services section will begin accepting applications for four types of licenses starting on January 2. The OHA will help regulate those with licenses, and the organization said those operating without a license to produce, distribute or use psilocybin would be subject to criminal penalties.

Under the new rules, anyone 21 or older could access psilocybin services and will be required to complete a prep session with a licensed facilitator before participating in an administration session. OHA officials say clients will only be able to lawfully access psilocybin during these administration sessions. OHA says psilocybin products must be processed by licensed manufacturers who are tested by licensed, accredited labs for safety.

OHA said it will take time to issue licenses and set up operations. The organization said licensees will set the cost of their services and scheduling of clients once they are licensed and open for business.

