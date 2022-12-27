OHA prepares to implement Psilocybin Services Act with new administrative rules

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch regulations surrounding psilocybin services.
OHA officials said these new rules were informed by public comments. The rules will implement Ballot Measure 109, and the Oregon Psilocybin Services section will begin accepting applications for four types of licenses starting on January 2. The OHA will help regulate those with licenses, and the organization said those operating without a license to produce, distribute or use psilocybin would be subject to criminal penalties.
Under the new rules, anyone 21 or older could access psilocybin services and will be required to complete a prep session with a licensed facilitator before participating in an administration session. OHA officials say clients will only be able to lawfully access psilocybin during these administration sessions. OHA says psilocybin products must be processed by licensed manufacturers who are tested by licensed, accredited labs for safety.
OHA said it will take time to issue licenses and set up operations. The organization said licensees will set the cost of their services and scheduling of clients once they are licensed and open for business.