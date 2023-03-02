 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CHANCES FOR LOWLAND SNOW REMAIN IN THE FORECAST FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

There is an increasing threat of snow Friday night and Saturday
morning across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon, including the Portland metro and the I-5
corridor from Eugene, Oregon to Castle Rock, Washington. This is
due to an incoming low pressure system that is set to dive
southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move towards the Pacific
Northwest Friday night. The main forecast challenge is determining
exactly where this low will track and how heavy precipitation will
be, as the exact track and precipitation intensity will determine
what locations do or do not see accumulating snow. Forecast
uncertainty is currently high as model guidance continues to show
differing tracks of the surface low and varying degrees of
precipitation intensity. While forecast snow amounts are currently
less than one inch across the interior lowlands, there is a small
but nonzero chance for snow amounts in excess of two to four
inches by late Saturday morning (<5% chance as of 1 PM PST
Thursday, March 2nd). If snow amounts in excess of four inches do
end up occurring for some locations, then at least some tree
damage would be expected given the heavy and wet nature of the
snow. Anyone with travel plans Friday night or Saturday should pay
close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours to monitor
for potential changes as the track of the surface low becomes
more clear.

OHA releases draft report on health impact of J.H. Baxter plant contamination; asks for comment

  • Updated
  • 0
J.H. Baxter & Co.

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority is looking for public comment on their report concerning the now-closed J.H. Baxter wood treatment facility.

J.H. Baxter & Co., a Eugene-based wood preserving company, had a large fine imposed on it by the Department of Environmental Quality for improper treatment and storage of hazardous waste. The facility was shut down in January 2022 after the company was fined.

The OHA found that chances of increased cancer risk due to long-term exposures to dioxins from the plant are low, but children younger than six years old who came into contact with contaminated soil could be harmed. The Department of Environmental Quality and EPA collected soil samples from yards near the plant and found elevated levels of dioxin in the soil.

Residents can leave their public comments on the report from March through June 2. There will also be a public meeting on April 22 in Eugene, where health officials will answer questions or concerns from the public. Comments can be sent to the OHA’s email address or mailed to the OHA at the following address:

Oregon Health Authority – EHAP

800 Oregon St., Suite 640

Portland, OR 97232

Tags

Recommended for you