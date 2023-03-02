OHA releases draft report on health impact of J.H. Baxter plant contamination; asks for comment

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority is looking for public comment on their report concerning the now-closed J.H. Baxter wood treatment facility.

J.H. Baxter & Co., a Eugene-based wood preserving company, had a large fine imposed on it by the Department of Environmental Quality for improper treatment and storage of hazardous waste. The facility was shut down in January 2022 after the company was fined.

The OHA found that chances of increased cancer risk due to long-term exposures to dioxins from the plant are low, but children younger than six years old who came into contact with contaminated soil could be harmed. The Department of Environmental Quality and EPA collected soil samples from yards near the plant and found elevated levels of dioxin in the soil.

Residents can leave their public comments on the report from March through June 2. There will also be a public meeting on April 22 in Eugene, where health officials will answer questions or concerns from the public. Comments can be sent to the OHA’s email address or mailed to the OHA at the following address:

Oregon Health Authority – EHAP

800 Oregon St., Suite 640

Portland, OR 97232