...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 15 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 20 kt. Gusts to 25 kt north of Cape Foulweather
through early Friday evening.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

OHA to begin licensing psilocybin service providers on Monday

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- As the year comes to a close, those working to set up psilocybin services in Oregon are getting closer to their goal.

The Oregon Health Authority will open licensure applications for service centers and facilitators starting on Jan. 2. This comes after the final rules to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act were adopted earlier this week.

"We went through a rigorous and very thoughtful, two year period where advocates and policy makers and health care experts sat down and thought about what the rules needed to be," said Leslie Carlson, the communications director for Healing Advocacy Fund.

Although applications for licenses will be open, Carlson said clients will not likely be able to receive psilocybin therapy until later in the year. When those services are eventually offered, Oregon will become the first state in the nation to allow for supervised, therapeutic use of psilocybin.

"We are now going to demonstrate this to the nation, that it does work and that it can help people suffering from mental health challenges," Carlson said.

OHA to accept psilocybin license applications starting Monday.jpg

But it will not take effect in all areas of the state. Voters in several cities and counties decided to opt out of the psilocybin program during the November election.

"Creswell has, as a whole, voted to not have it here in Creswell, and that's the voters choice," Marika Sturman said. "I'm okay with that and I'm okay with allowing it in other parts of the state."

Carlson pointed to this map as a good indicator about which areas will allow psilocybin use, and which will not.

