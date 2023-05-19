OLCC considers raising price of liquor, restricts employee access to rare drinks

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission considered public testimony on a policy that would increase the price of alcohol and set in place another policy that would reign in administrative abuses at a meeting on Thursday.
A proposal is making its way through the OLCC to impose a 50-cent surcharge on bottles of liquor sold at Oregon retailers. Commissioners considered the increase, saying they must balance the need to support Oregon businesses and the imperative to foster responsible access to alcohol. Commissioners heard testimony from public health and hospitality officials ahead of a vote on the proposal scheduled for the board’s meeting in June. If approved, the surcharge is expected to raise another $45 million in the remainder of 2023, 2024 and 2025 that will go straight to Oregon’s general fund.
“We are a very [substance] abusive state,” said OLCC Chair Marvin Révoal. “As we move forward your comments will be well received and accepted. We are not trying to convince one another as to what to do. We’re going to continue this [public] process because it’s very important.”
Agency employees at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission will have to go through the same channels as everyone else to get ahold of rare drinks thanks to a new policy that was approved Thursday. The new policy comes after a scandal in March where some higher-ups at the OLCC set aside bottles of a high-end Kentucky bourbon for their own purchase. Three employees embroiled in the scandal were fired.
The OLCC said they approved a new policy that clearly defines how rare liquor products are to be distributed at their Board of Commissioners on May 18. The OLCC said one new policy clearly states that OLCC employees are specifically disallowed from setting aside liquor for their own purchase. Other policies are being developed to address who certain products could be allocated to non-profits and charities and how rare products should be sold to consumers from retailers.