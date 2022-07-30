One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting

EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene.
Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m.
Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot and a suspect had been detained by a bystander.
According to police, the scene was chaotic and a crowd was forming.
Both the victim and suspect were taken to a local hospital. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive, according to police.
Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Kelon Logan.
Logan is facing charges of first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
