One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 95F to 100F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will generally
fall in the lower 60s most nights between now and Monday, but
the higher hills of the region will experience low
temperatures between 65F to 70F. The long duration of the heat
added with potential smoke impacts from California fires may
prevent relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Kelon Logan

EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene.

Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m. 

Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot and a suspect had been detained by a bystander. 

According to police, the scene was chaotic and a crowd was forming.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to a local hospital. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Kelon Logan. 

Logan is facing charges of first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Watch special editions of KEZI 9 News tonight at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to hear from witnesses.

