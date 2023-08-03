One arrested for DUII after head-on collision on busy Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. – A man was arrested and charged with crimes including driving under the influence on Wednesday after allegedly being involved in a head-on crash on a major throughfare.
According to the Eugene Police Department, on August 2 at about 12:30 p.m., two vehicles crashed head-on on River Road near River Loop 1. Police said they arrived to the scene to find that Ryan Joseph Cook, 36, was driving an Acura TSX on River Road when he crossed into the oncoming lanes and crashed into an Acura ATL, driven by a 68-year-old man. Police said the 68-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash.
EPD said their Major Collision Investigations team on the scene suspected Cook of impairment. EPD said that after an investigation that involved an Oregon State Police Drug Recognition Expert, Cook was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.
Traffic was slowed for a while as police conducted their investigation.