One dead after apartment fire in West Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead following an apartment fire in West Eugene, Eugene Police confirmed.
This happened on Bailey Hill Road.
Eugene Police and fire crews responded around 7:20 p.m.
Police said when they arrived flames were still coming out of the windows.
Confirmed with one police, 1 person has died. More tonight at 11 @KEZI9 pic.twitter.com/qnqUq5wDsJ— Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) November 7, 2022
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.
Police are investigating the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KEZI for the latest.