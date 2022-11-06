One dead after apartment fire in West Eugene

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 10 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&