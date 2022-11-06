 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 13 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds
15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 10 to
15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 13 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds
15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 10 to
15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&
breaking

One dead after apartment fire in West Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0
Apartment Fire

EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead following an apartment fire in West Eugene, Eugene Police confirmed.

This happened on Bailey Hill Road.

Eugene Police and fire crews responded around 7:20 p.m.

Police said when they arrived flames were still coming out of the windows.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Police are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KEZI for the latest.

Recommended for you