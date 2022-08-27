One dead after car hits utility pole near Junction City

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 99E near Junction City Saturday, police said. The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. near milepost 32.
Police identified the victim as Randal Hahn Jr. They said he was driving south in a black Dodge Charger when the car crossed over the northbound lane, exited the roadway, and hit a utility pole.
Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, police said.
Highway 99E was closed for about four hours while police investigated.