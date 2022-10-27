One dead after crash in road construction site near Monroe

MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a crash in a road construction zone near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 27 on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The BCSO said their investigation showed a 2005 Subaru headed East on Alpine Road entered a construction zone and failed to stop for a flagger who was showing a stop sign. The Subaru reportedly crashed into a parked dump truck in the construction zone and the driver was fatally injured.
The BCSO says the identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact BCSO detective Iverson at 541-766-6858.