One dead after rural Lebanon house fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A man perished in a house fire that destroyed the home and injured one other occupant late Saturday night, the Lebanon Fire District reports.
According to LFD, the fire started in a double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon after dark on October 22. Firefighters said they responded to a 911 call from a person living in the home who escaped the fire, but reported there was one person and a dog stuck inside. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, and officials said the incident commander quickly determined the house was too dangerous to send firefighters into.
Officials said firefighters fought the fire from outside the building, noticing that the roof had collapsed in several places. Firefighters said that after several hours, the fire was under control but the house was still inaccessible due to the damage it had suffered. Firefighters said a track-hoe from the county was used to help pull the collapsed roof from the building, and they were able to find the deceased victim once the roof was gone. Firefighters said they were unable to find the dog that was allegedly in the burning building.
The person who called 911 was treated for their injuries by an Albany ambulance, according to Lebanon firefighters. They said an investigation was carried out, but was unable to determine the cause of the fire due to the damage the structure suffered. Lebanon Fire District says no firefighters were hurt in the battle with the blaze.