One dead after two-vehicle crash caused by icy roads, Oregon State Police say

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A woman suffered fatal injuries in a crash with a dump truck Wednesday morning after losing control on the highway, according to Oregon State Police.
According to the Oregon State Police, they responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8 near milepost 59 on Highway 58. OSP said their preliminary investigation showed a Honda Civic driven by Cynthia Ann Waters, 52, of Eugene, was eastbound when it lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. Troopers said Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OSP said the driver of the dump truck was uninjured. OSP troopers said that icy road conditions are believed to be the main contributors to the crash