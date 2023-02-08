 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For
the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds
and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

One dead after two-vehicle crash caused by icy roads, Oregon State Police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A woman suffered fatal injuries in a crash with a dump truck Wednesday morning after losing control on the highway, according to Oregon State Police.

According to the Oregon State Police, they responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8 near milepost 59 on Highway 58. OSP said their preliminary investigation showed a Honda Civic driven by Cynthia Ann Waters, 52, of Eugene, was eastbound when it lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. Troopers said Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSP said the driver of the dump truck was uninjured. OSP troopers said that icy road conditions are believed to be the main contributors to the crash

