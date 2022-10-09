 Skip to main content
One dead, one hospitalized after early morning head-on crash on Beltline

  • Updated
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Beltline west of Division Avenue early Sunday morning, police said.

At about 12:40 a.m., police said they received several calls about a wrong-way driver heading east in the westbound lanes.

That car crashed head-on into another car, police said. The driver of the car that was going in the wrong direction died at the scene.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital, police said. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

