One dead, one injured after crash with fire truck outside Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. -- One person suffered fatal injuries in a crash with a fire engine on Highway 20 just east of Lebanon Monday evening, according to the Oregon State Police.

OSP said the crash happened on November 14 at about 6:36 p.m. near milepost 16 on Highway 20. They said their initial investigation showed that a Toyota Yaris operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a fire truck owned by the Lebanon Fire Department. According to OSP, the Toyota was reported as driving erratically prior to the crash, and impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor.

OSP troopers said Gonzales suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. They also said the driver of the fire truck received minor injuries. Highway 20 was closed for about 4 hours while OSP investigated the scene. Officials said passenger cars were detoured via Cascade Drive, and there was no detour for commercial trucks.