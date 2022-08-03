One dead, one injured after rollover crash on Interstate 5

MILLERSBURG, Ore. -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a wreck on Interstate 5 Tuesday, August 2, Oregon State Police said.
OSP said their investigation revealed a white box truck driven by Jay Ward, 46, of Salem, was northbound on I-5 when it left the roadway near milepost 236 and drifted onto the median. OSP says after the truck hit the median, it rolled several times before coming to a stop.
OSP says Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. They add that a passenger -- Davis Ward, 20, also of Salem -- was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.