One dead, one injured after rollover crash on Interstate 5

  • Updated
MILLERSBURG, Ore. -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a wreck on Interstate 5 Tuesday, August 2, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said their investigation revealed a white box truck driven by Jay Ward, 46, of Salem, was northbound on I-5 when it left the roadway near milepost 236 and drifted onto the median. OSP says after the truck hit the median, it rolled several times before coming to a stop.

OSP says Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. They add that a passenger -- Davis Ward, 20, also of Salem -- was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

