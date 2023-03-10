One dead, one injured in Sweet Home house fire

SWEET HOME, Ore. – A two-alarm house fire Thursday night left a man dead and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sweet Home Fire District reported.
According to SHFD, the house fire was reported n the area of 47th Avenue and Main Street in Sweet Home at about 10 p.m. on March 9. Firefighters said they arrived five minutes after the initial call to find flames billowing from the front of the house and smoke pouring out of every side of the structure. According to SHFD, a woman at the scene told the Incident Commander that she had escaped the burning building, but a man was still inside. She said she had tried to get back into the home to help him escape, but was unable to reach him.
Firefighters said the fire was brought under control by 11:15 p.m., and crews stayed on the scene until an investigation team showed up in the morning of March 10 to look into the cause of the fire. SHFD said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious, but the official cause is not yet known.
Sweet Home Fire District said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the man in the house did not survive. The fire district extends its sympathy to the family, and asks the community to allow them privacy in the wake of this tragedy.