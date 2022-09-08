One dead, one seriously injured in vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Several people are injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in the area of Barger Drive and Highway 99 in Eugene.
The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on September 8. Oregon State Police troopers confirmed a vehicle reportedly hit an occupied tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99. Medics and police were dispatched immediately, and police quickly closed off Highway 99 between Barger Drive and Elmira Road.
One person in the tent was killed in the collision, with the car missing another person by mere feet, police say. Eugene police confirmed another person was hit about half a mile further down Hwy 99. That individual was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Highway 99 between Barger Drive and Roosevelt Boulevard is closed police conduct an investigation. Police are investigating intoxicants and intentional behaviors as factors in the incident.
Police say the driver was arrested in a parking lot on Highway 99 with some involvement from bystanders. The driver reportedly resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody and is receiving medical attention. Police said charges are currently pending.