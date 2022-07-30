One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126

EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead and several were injured following a two car crash on Highway 126 near Mapleton.
Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Officials said a Ford Focus operated by 24-year-old Timothy Cooper was headed westbound and rear ended a Dodge Ram pickup that was also headed westbound and making a left turn into a gas station.
Cooper was transported to Riverbend hospital and died Saturday from injuries.
The driver of the pickup was treated and released for injuries at the scene.
Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries, according to OSP.
Highway 126 was reduced to a single lane for about six hours while police investigated.