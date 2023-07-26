One dead, three injured in fatal two-vehicle crash near Halsey

HALSEY, Ore. – One driver was killed and three others were injured following a near head-on crash on Peoria Road near Halsey on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Sherriff’s officials said that deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:26 p.m. on July 25 of a two-vehicle crash on Peoria Road south of Lake Creek Drive. A green 2011 Toyota Camry, whose driver was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Idaho, was traveling north when he crossed the centerline on a right-hand curve and struck an oncoming Ford F-450 truck that was pulling a trailer, authorities said.
The LCSO said the driver of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries in the crash, while the two occupants of the pickup truck were evaluated for minor injuries. A 15-year-old juvenile in the Toyota was also evaluated for minor injuries, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities said that there was no indication of impairment or excessive speed in the crash, and their investigation is ongoing.
Authorities said the Multi-Agency Investigation Team was called out to assist with the investigation. LCSO was assisted by the Halsey Fire Department and Linn County Road Department, sheriff’s officials said.