One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue. The BCSO said a westbound Ford Explorer crossed into the opposing lane for an unknown reason and crashed head-on with a semi-truck hauling US Postal mail. The BCSO also said a Toyota Highlander that was behind the Ford was also struck by the semi-truck after the initial crash.

According to the BCSO, the driver of the semi-truck and the occupants of the Toyota were unharmed. However, the driver and rear-seat passenger of the Ford were taken to the hospital, and the front-seat passenger, and 87-year-old woman from Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene, deputies said.

The BCSO said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. However, they also reminded the public to take steps for safe holiday travel, such as allowing extra time for travel, slowing down, and designating a sober driver.